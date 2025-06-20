Local Dancer Wins ‘Center Stage’ Variety Talent Show

2 min read

Dancer, Torion Pickett, was announced as the first place winner at Turnstone’s “Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show” fundraiser following an impressive performance to “False Confidence” by Noah Kahan. Torion’s first-place finish earned him the $5,000 cash prize. Proceeds from the event totaled over $43,000 to benefit people with disabilities through Turnstone Center’s services.

Earning second place was Floetry artist, Kyla J, who performed an original piece, “Honored”. Seasoned vocalist KC Ramone took home third place for his engaging performance of “Goodbye’s been good to you” by Teddy Swims featuring a full band. Walking away with the most fan votes and People’s Choice Award was pianist-vocalist, Avery Mitchell.

“This performance was a memoir to myself and everyone who can relate to the ups and downs of life. I love communicating with an audience through performance,” said Torion Pickett. “I am speechless! I put my heart and soul on the stage last night and I am so happy people could relate to [my performance]. I am grateful for all the support and inspiration from my friends at the Fort Wayne Dance Collective, my competitive dance teachers and the Fort Wayne Community.”

“The talent showcased by our community has been truly remarkable,” said Rena Shown, Chief of Development and Strategic Partnerships at Turnstone. “This year’s performers exceeded all expectations, and we’re thrilled to keep bringing this event to Fort Wayne. The variety of artistic expression and talent on stage reflects the vibrant and diverse spirit of our community.”

“Center Stage” is a first-of-its-kind talent experience in our community, elevating talent and performing arts for all people with and without disabilities. Art in all of its forms is the expression of life from the artist’s perspective, and through art we all have the opportunity to experience someone else’s thoughts, feelings, and point of view, and challenge us to respect diversity in life for the beauty that it creates.

“Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show” at the Clyde Theatre, featured 12 local performing artists who were invited to the competition after being chosen from preliminary submissions. Turnstone Center believes in a people-first approach to empowerment and celebrating talent-first opportunities.

2025 Center Stage Line-Up Included: Avery Mitchell, pianist-vocalist; Conner Johnson, vocalist; Deeja, indie singer-songwriter; HayWire Dance Company, hip-hop dance troupe; Heaven’s Gateway Drugs, indie rock band; Human’s Among Us, space rock band; KC Ramone, vocalist; Kyla J., floetry; Melissa Roberts, aerialist; Nyiann Bennett, vocalist; Torion Pickett, dancer; Willy Booger, guitarist.

Efforts are already underway to confirm the dates for the 2026 Center Stage event. Community members and local artists are encouraged to watch Turnstone.org/CenterStage for more information about talent submissions.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. Learn more at www.turnstone.org .