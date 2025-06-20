Local Text Ads: June 20 Update
HAVE SCRAP METAL?
We can pickup unwanted appliances and any other scrap metal.
Also, we can haul away any other items that need to be removed.
We can also cleanout houses and garages including hoarder houses.
Please call or text Dan at 260-466-8223. Thank you!
QUILTERS
Longarm quilting services at Quilt Studio E, 7127 Homestead Road, Suite E. Call or text Kim at 260-804-6193 or Jean at 260-615-3942. www.quiltstudioe.com
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
HIRING
Hospitalist Physicians of Indiana, P.C. seeks Hospitalist Physicians for Fort Wayne, IN facilities to provide professional medical health care duties & serves as the physician for hospitalized patients. Reqs: Med Degree or equiv., State Med. License or Eligible for state Med. License; Completion of Internal or Family Medicine residency. Email resume to: tiffany_overton@teamhealth.com and reference job code: 707.
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting Free estimates Call 260-579-7299
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Pointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
