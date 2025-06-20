Local Text Ads: June 20 Update

2 min read

HAVE SCRAP METAL?

We can pickup unwanted appliances and any other scrap metal.

Also, we can haul away any other items that need to be removed.

We can also cleanout houses and garages including hoarder houses.

Please call or text Dan at 260-466-8223. Thank you!

QUILTERS

Longarm quilting services at Quilt Studio E, 7127 Homestead Road, Suite E. Call or text Kim at 260-804-6193 or Jean at 260-615-3942. www.quiltstudioe.com

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA

Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen

timt46804@gmail.com

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

HIRING

Hospitalist Physicians of Indiana, P.C. seeks Hospitalist Physicians for Fort Wayne, IN facilities to provide professional medical health care duties & serves as the physician for hospitalized patients. Reqs: Med Degree or equiv., State Med. License or Eligible for state Med. License; Completion of Internal or Family Medicine residency. Email resume to: tiffany_overton@teamhealth.com and reference job code: 707.

YOUR AD HERE!

Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting Free estimates Call 260-579-7299

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

MASONRY

Brick, Foundation Repair, Pointing, Chimneys,

& Basements.

Concrete Repair

Licensed & Insured

No job too small

260-432-3445

260-402-8683