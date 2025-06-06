3 min read

Purdue University Fort Wayne is hosting a free, online conference for K-12 educators in Indiana to help them earn Professional Growth Plan points needed for license renewal. This professional learning summit is called INnovatED, and it comes at an important time for Indiana school corporations looking for ways to replace lost teacher training opportunities in light of decreased funding.

All activities will take place on June 10 between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Participants will hear from keynote speaker Graciela Miranda, the 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year, and have an opportunity to take part in two of seven hour-long breakout sessions.

The idea for the summit originated with James Cashdollar, PFW’s director of online learning and credit programs, who introduced the idea in December during a lunch with Brad Oliver, chair of counseling and graduate education. Shane Conwell, clinical assistant professor of educational leadership, joined the discussion in April.

“It really helps that we have a lot of instructors who are experts in their fields,” Cashdollar said. “The great thing about the different topics is that they are really of the moment, so they pertain to what teachers are doing now and what would interest them and help them.”

Oliver recruited the seven speakers, including Conwell, who will discuss the role of educators in school safety, and Isabel Nunez, dean of PFW’s School of Education, who will welcome participants to the event.

“What excites me most about INnovatED is its focus on practical, classroom-ready innovation,” said Erin Hayden, clinical assistant professor, who will present Literacy Rewired: Innovating Reading Instruction for Content-Area Classrooms. “It’s not just about ideas—it’s about actionable strategies that empower educators to reimagine what’s possible in their classrooms. The energy around this event is contagious, and I think that’s why Brad Oliver was able to gather such a strong slate of speakers so quickly.”

Other breakout sessions include:

Literacy Leaders: Championing the Science of Reading in Your Classroom

Luminous: Learning and Understanding Mathematics Integration Opportunities Using STEM

Autism Unpacked: Insights for Inclusive Educators

Every Teacher is a Language Teacher: Simple Teaching Tweaks for ELLS/MLLS

The event will be presented via Zoom, and time has been allotted throughout the day for questions.

Cashdollar said if there’s a good response, it’s possible the professional learning summit could be offered again in the near future. Potential speakers have already expressed interest in participating.

Registration for INnovatED will remain open until shortly before the summit begins. See the full list of breakout sessions, view an agenda, and access the registration tab at pfw.edu/events/innovated-2025 . Email Cashdollar at cashdolj@pfw.edu to learn more.

Purdue University Fort Wayne is the largest university in northeast Indiana and is part of the Purdue University system. Purdue Fort Wayne is uniquely positioned to serve the region as a crossroads of intellectual, social, economic, and cultural advancement. Rigorous academics are combined with a focus on student success across prestigious degree programs taught by more than 300 full-time faculty. More than 7,400 students of diverse ages, ethnicities, and nationalities pursue their education on the nearly 600-acre campus. A majority of the Mastodon Alumni Community’s 55,000+ living members reside and work in Indiana, which contributes significantly to the state’s economy, vitality, and intellectual strength. The university is a member of the Horizon League athletics conference, and fields 14 NCAA Division I sports teams. For more information, visit pfw.edu.