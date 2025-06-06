Dinner Raises $400k For Big Brothers Big Sisters

2 min read

Big Brothers Big Sisters successfully wrapped up its 52nd Annual Gourmet Dinner, which raised $400,000 for young people in its programs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters brought together 1,000 community members on May 13th in support of youth mentorship for its 52nd Annual Gourmet Dinner. The event, held at the Grand Wayne Center, featured NFL Hall of Famer and Notre Dame Alumnus Jerome Bettis as the keynote speaker, speaking on the highlights of his career and what it means to be of service in your community. His inspiring words undoubtedly compelled the audience to act and contributed to the $400,000 raised. These funds will go a long way in supporting the organization’s mission to create and nurture life-changing mentorship relationships for young people in the community.

The evening was made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsors McCampbell Enterprises, Indiana Physical Therapy, and Pro Resources Staffing Services, whose commitment to the community’s youth was evident in their involvement in making the event a success.

Another highlight of the night was presenting the 2025 Don Wolf Award to Bill Becker, Chairman of Pro Resources. His likeness to Don Wolf, including his exemplary contributions to philanthropy and community service, has left an indelible mark on the lives of many in Northeast Indiana.

In a moving match showcase, attendees were also introduced to Big Brother Ryan and Little Brother Eross, who shared their stories and testimonials from over ten years of being matched. Their story of extraordinary growth, friendship, and mutual support exemplified the program’s transformative power.

The 52nd Annual Gourmet Dinner was a night to remember, filled with inspiration, celebration, and a shared vision for a brighter future for the youth of our community. For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters and how to get involved, please visit www.bbbsnei.org or contact 260-456-1600.

For 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that the ability to succeed and thrive in live is inherent in all children. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. If you or anyone you know would like to get involved, give us a call at 260-456-1600 or visit our website at bbbsnei.org.