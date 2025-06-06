Donations Needed For Local Diaper Drive

2 min read

Healthier Moms and Babies launched its fourth annual Community-Wide Diaper Drive on Sunday, June 1. The organization is calling for donations of diapers and wipes to help reduce diaper need throughout the community. This year, more than 110 collection bins have been placed across Northeast Indiana. Local businesses and organizations are participating by hosting public drop sites and conducting internal donation drives.

Through its home visitation programs and Hopper Mobile Outreach, Healthier Moms and Babies distributes diapers and wipes to the families who need them most. Diaper needs affect 1 in 2 families across Indiana. Diapers are essential for keeping babies clean, healthy, and dry, yet many families cannot afford them. In 2024 alone, Healthier Moms and Babies distributed over 750,000 diapers to support more than 6,000 babies.

Diaper need impacts entire families: without clean diapers, babies are at risk for health issues and toxic stress; mothers are more likely to experience maternal depression, which increases the risk of preterm birth; and parents may be unable to access childcare—most providers require a daily supply of diapers—leading to missed work or school.

By donating diapers and wipes, you help alleviate diaper need and support healthier families in Northeast Indiana. Your contribution stays local, directly benefiting your neighbors. Last year, community members donated over 150,000 diapers and wipes—this year, the goal is to exceed that number!

Healthier Moms and Babies accepts unopened diapers and wipes as part of the Community-Wide Diaper Drive. The greatest need is for sizes 4, 5, 6, 2T/3T, 4T/5T, and wipes. Donations can be made during business hours at any public drop site through June 15. To find a nearby drop site or donate online, visit: healthiermomsandbabies.org/diaper-drive .

This initiative is made possible by the generosity of the community. Thank you to all our donation drop sites across Northeast Indiana. Special thanks to our Corporate Sponsors: MidWest America Federal Credit Union, Lutheran Health Network, Navigate Maternity, F&M Bank, Women’s Health Advantage, Fort Wayne Pediatrics, and Aqua Indiana. Additional thanks to our Diaper Drive Sponsors: OutFront Media and Three Rivers Commercial Moving & Installations.

Healthier Moms and Babies provides programs, resources, and education to Northern Indiana’s most vulnerable families with the goal of reducing infant mortality and improving pregnancy outcomes in our community. For more information, visit HealthierMomsAndBabies.org