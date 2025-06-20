Solfest Returns To Benefit Fox Island Restoration Efforts

2 min read

Solfest is set to return Saturday, June 21, bringing a full day of music, celebration, and community spirit to Metea County Park. Running from noon to 10:30 p.m., the beloved summer event will feature live local music, artisan vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities, all while raising funds for the preservation and restoration of Allen County Parks.

Now in its third decade, Solfest was originally created to support Fox Island County Park. This year, its mission expands to benefit both Fox Island and Metea County Parks, reflecting a broader commitment to local park restoration, youth education programs, and outdoor conservation. The event not only brings people together through entertainment but also strengthens environmental stewardship through hands-on community support.

The festival will showcase live performances from regional musicians across genres including rock, funk, and indie. Popular emcee David “Catfish” Pagan of U.R.B. will host the event. In addition to the music, attendees can enjoy shopping at a bustling artisan marketplace with handmade goods, crafts, plants, and youth vendors from the Fort Wayne Youth Market. Visitors are encouraged to come early to explore vendor booths and take part in daytime activities before the evening music lineup begins.

Several local favorites will provide food and beverages. Food trucks on-site include Carmalitas, Matt’s Hitchin Kitchen, Cheeky Chick, Diamond Plate Southern Cuisine, and vegan offerings from Nutri-Packs. Fortlandia Nano Brewing and Ambrosia Orchard will offer local brews and mead, while the Youth Market will operate a concession stand to support their programming.

The event is designed with all ages in mind. Attractions will include water slides, swimming at the lake beach, hiking trails, face painting, fire and LED performances, bubble stations, and crystal mining. Leashed dogs are also welcome, making it a welcoming space for families and pet owners alike.

Solfest has played a critical role in park recovery and environmental education. In the wake of the 2022 derecho that destroyed nearly 3,000 trees at Fox Island, funds raised through events like Solfest helped plant over 4,000 new trees. This year, proceeds will also benefit Metea’s field trips, youth camps, and habitat conservation efforts. The impact of Solfest continues to grow year after year, making a lasting difference in both the parks and the lives of those who enjoy them.

Admission is $20 per person at the gate (cash only), with children under 12 admitted free. The first 400 cars will receive Crazy Pinz scratch-off tickets with guaranteed prizes and a chance to win $500. Additional door prizes and park pass giveaways will be available throughout the day.

Solfest 2025 promises an unforgettable summer experience rooted in music, community, and nature, a celebration of what makes Allen County Parks a treasure worth protecting. For more details, visit solfestfw.org .