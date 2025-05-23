YWCA To Host ‘How To Have Courageous Conversations’

1 min read

Coffee & Conversations provides a welcoming space for women to connect, learn, and empower one another. This year’s free series is focused on empowering women in the workforce. Whether participants are beginning their careers or more seasoned, the event encourages learning from one another through shared lived experiences.

The next event will take place on Tuesday, June 17th from 8–9:30am at ASH Brokerage – “Empower & Engage: How to Have Courageous Conversations.” In today’s dynamic world, the ability to engage in courageous conversations is essential for women to thrive, lead, and advocate for themselves and others.

Attendees are invited to join in a safe and supportive space to develop the skills and confidence needed to navigate challenging interactions with authenticity and grace. The event will offer practical tips for overcoming the fear of difficult conversations. It will begin with time to network, grab coffee, and get settled, with the conversation starting promptly at 8:30am.

YWCA Northeast Indiana is excited to welcome Ramona L. Coleman, Ph.D. (Transformational K–12 Leader | Human Capital Strategist | Professional Learning Advocate) as the guest speaker. More information about Dr. Coleman and the event is available on the YWCA website here: ywcanein.org/coffee-conversations/ .

YWCA Northeast Indiana actively empowers individuals and communities through advocacy, education, and support services, ensuring dignity for all. The organization believes that all individuals have the right to be safe and choose the direction of their lives.

Its programs address norms and barriers that may lead individuals into situations of violence, trauma, or addiction. YWCA works to transform lives by creating positive change, stability, and new opportunities for clients, their families, and the broader community.

The organization has served the community since 1894, and its current reach includes six Northeast Indiana counties: Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells, and Whitley.