Local Worship & Events: May 23 Update

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

HAND-STITCHING

When: 3rd & 4th Thursday each month

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Add’l: Cancer pads and heart pillows are hand-stitched (finished) by loving ladies every third Thursday of each month at 10:00am. If you would like to donate your time and talent, and enjoy a couple of hours of fellowship, please join us!

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

. . .

BIBLE STUDIES

When: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #2

Add’l: We offer three bible study sessions: Tuesday at 1:00pm; Wednesday at 11:00am; and Thursday at 7:00pm. We would love for you to join us.

Cost: Free

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . .

FISH &

TENDERLOIN FRY

When: Saturday, June 14, 4:30PM to 7PM

Where: 2435 Engle Road

Who: Bethany Lutheran Church

Add’l: Price includes fish, tenderloin, sides, dessert, and drinks.

Cost: Adults $15, Kids 5-12 $6, Under 5 Free

Contact: 260-747-0713

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

12pm Spanish Service

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

6721 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

P.O. Box 9590

Fort Wayne, IN 46899

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Study Sun. 10:30a

. . .

GAMES & CARDS

IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3p

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Enjoy Social Time

Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.

Cost: Free

Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . .

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Mon-Sat

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room

Who: Anyone

Add’l: Chair Yoga:

Mon & Fri, 11am

Cardio Tone: Tue, 9a /

Thur, 6p

Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9a

Yoga: Tue, 5:30p / Sat, 2p

$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)

Cost: Various Prices

Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .