Not Just One Day, Healing The Wounds That Linger

Memorial Day is a solemn occasion to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. We attend parades, place flags at gravesites, and take quiet moments of reflection. But beyond the ceremonies and speeches lies another, often invisible war, one that too many of our veterans and active-duty service members are still fighting. Countless veterans struggle with substance use disorders, suicidal ideation, and an increasing risk of drug overdose.

It’s a battle that doesn’t make headlines and is waged silently behind closed doors, far from the front lines. Yet, for countless military personnel, the struggle with addiction is as real and as relentless as any combat mission. Service members often endure intense physical and psychological stress.

Exposure to combat, traumatic injuries, and the pressure to reintegrate into civilian life all contribute to an increased risk of developing a substance use disorder. The connection between military service and addiction is not often discussed, but it should be.

According to census data, in 2022, 325,180 veterans lived in Indiana. While it is challenging to know how many veterans in local communities struggle with addiction and mental health issues, there are some national and state trends among veterans and the general population that offer some insight into the problems.

Veteran suicide deaths in Indiana, for example, show that in 2023, 15.7% of suicide deaths in Indiana were among people who had served in the armed forces, according to Vital Records data. Overall, among the overall population in the state, the number of suicide deaths increased slightly to 1,184 deaths in 2023, up from 1,149 in 2022. Furthermore, Indiana’s suicide rate has been increasing slightly over the past five years.

Nationally, the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports that 6.3% of veterans had a substance use disorder in the past year. Alcohol use, for example, was common among 56% of veterans, while 22% engaged in binge drinking, and 5.2% experienced an alcohol use disorder.

Alcohol abuse, in general, unfortunately, is a common precursor for addiction and suicidal ideation and increases the risk of drug overdose. According to state data, in 2023, 2,130 Indiana residents died by drug overdose. The overdose crisis in Indiana is primarily driven by illicit fentanyl, its analogs, and methamphetamine. In 2023, 124 overdose decedents (5.8%) were identified as veterans, an increase from 116 in 2022.

We need to normalize conversations around mental health and addiction within military culture. We should also support community-based organizations and nonprofits doing critical work in this space. Many of these groups offer holistic, veteran-centered services that go beyond what traditional institutions can provide, from non-traditional therapy and outdoor rehabilitation programs to job training and sober housing.

We must also expand access to comprehensive, trauma-informed care, particularly in rural areas where resources are scarce. Fortunately, there are some resources to help, such as the Veterans Crisis Line; dial 988, then press 1, or text 838255 anywhere in the state. In Indiana, individuals can access substance use treatment resources by calling 2-1-1 for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or the Indiana Addiction Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357). There is also the One Indiana Call Line, which can be reached by dialing 1-844-IND-VETS (1-844-463-8387). Indiana Veterans enrolled in one of four Veteran Integrated Services Networks (VISNs) can reach an advocate who will listen to their concerns, connect them to resources, and facilitate resolution.

This Memorial Day, while we remember the fallen, let’s also remember those still fighting against the weight of their memories, their pain, and the stigma that keeps them from seeking help. Let’s make it clear that their service matters. Their struggles matter. And they are not alone.

Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for DRS to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.