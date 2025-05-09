Trail Buddies Rolls On In 2025 With Record-Breaking Momentum

2 min read

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is excited to announce the launch of the ninth season of the Trail Buddies program in May 2025. Running through October 31, Trail Buddies offers free, adaptive bike rides for individuals with disabilities or who are unable to pedal a bike independently.

Since its start in 2017 at the Jorgensen Family YMCA, Trail Buddies has expanded to include bikes at the Parkview Family YMCA and Whitley County Family YMCA. The program now operates three adaptive bikes across the region, continuing its mission to provide accessible outdoor recreation and build a more inclusive community for all.

Each ride pairs 2 volunteer “buddies” with a rider to explore Fort Wayne’s trails together, creating opportunities for exercise, fresh air, and connection. The 2024 season was a record-breaking success with 261 rides given, and over 1,000 rides provided since the inception of the program.

This year, the Trail Buddies team looks forward to participating in community favorites like Trek the Trails, Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle, and other inclusive events across northeast Indiana. Riders and volunteers can also expect several social gatherings throughout the season, continuing to build the strong bonds that make this program so special.

“Trail Buddies isn’t just about a bike ride—it’s about building joy, spending time in nature, and connecting on a personal level.” said Hannah Brooks, Adaptive Services Coordinator for the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. “We’re thrilled to welcome both our returning and new riders this season, and we’re always looking for more volunteers and organizations to join the fun!”

Trail Buddies is made possible through the support of dedicated volunteers, generous donors, and community partners. The YMCA extends sincere thanks to all who make this program possible, including long-time supporters such as the AWS Foundation, Sweetwater, Cookie Cottage, and Fort Wayne Outfitters.

Interested in riding or volunteering? Trail Buddies is currently accepting registrations for the 2025 season. To learn more or get involved, contact Hannah Brooks, Adaptive Services Coordinator at hannah_brooks@fwymca.org.

Let’s make this season another unforgettable one—see you out on the trails!

The mission of the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. For over 160 years, the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has been committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility serving more than 144,000 people annually across Allen, Wells, and Whitley counties through nine membership facilities, as well as three youth serving branches, YMCA Youth Service Bureau, YMCA Child Care Services and YMCA Camp Potawotami. To learn more about the Y please visit www.fwymca.org or email HereForYou@fwymca.org.