The Great Outdoors

Ditch The Car, Grab A Bike

The Waynedale News Staff

On Friday, May 16, the City of Fort Wayne will celebrate active commuting on Bike to Work Day. Leave your car behind and walk, run, bike, or roll into this free event at The Porch Off Calhoun, next to Pint & Slice, any time between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. A light breakfast including coffee and juice will be available.

National Bike Month is celebrated in May across the United States to increase public awareness of bicycling as a healthy alternative to driving, to promote bike safety, and to showcase bicycle infrastructure.

The Bike to Work Day Breakfast is made possible by Engineering Resources, Inc., Linke Urology & Robotics and 3 Rivers Natural Grocery Food Co-Op & Deli.
Visit fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html to learn more.

