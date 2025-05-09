Tuesday, May 20, 2025
The Great Outdoors

Trek The Trails & Tread The Trails Season Kick-Off

The Waynedale News Staff 1 min read

The 2025 season for Trek the Trails and Tread the Trails began on Tuesday, April 29 at Promenade Park. Trek the Trails and Tread the Trails will take place during the same weeks this year.

Date and locations for the next 5 Trek the Trails bicycle rides:

  • 5/13: Cookie Cottage, 620 W. Washington Center Rd.
  • 5/27: Rockhill Park, Catalpa St & W Jefferson Boulevard
  • 6/10: Moser Park, 601 W Main St., New Haven
  • 6/24: Turnstone, 3320 N Clinton St.

Locations for the next 5 Tread the Trails for walkers, runners and wheelchairs:

  • 5/15: Cookie Cottage, 620 W. Washington Center Rd
  • 5/29: Rockhill Park, Catalpa St & W Jefferson Boulevard
  • 6/12: Moser Park, 601 W Main, New Haven
  • 6/26: Turnstone, 3320 N Clinton St.

Full schedule of Trek the Trails bike rides and Tread the Trails walks/runs: fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html

Trek the Trails is presented by the City of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Trails Inc. and proudly sponsored by Northeastern REMC, UAW Local #2209, VS Engineering, and Old Fort Bicycle. Tread the Trails is brought to you by the City of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Trails Inc., and The Fort Wayne Running Club. The Fort Wayne Area Trails Network consists of 153 miles of trails, with 107 miles inside City limits. Most of the trails in City limits are planned, designed, constructed and maintained by the City of Fort Wayne, under the leadership of Mayor Sharon Tucker.

The Waynedale News Staff
The Waynedale News Staff

