Mentors To Empower Girls With Insight

The Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne, in partnership with four local school districts, Canterbury School, and local employers, is proud to announce a community-wide event, Take a Girl to Work Day, on May 15th, 2025.

The event, sponsored by Michelin, will connect 330 sixth-grade girls with local women in leadership positions at over 40 workplaces in Allen County on the morning of the 15th. All students are participating at no cost and will receive a backpack filled with goodies for the day. Mentors will provide the students a firsthand look at their company and offer leadership development opportunities for a new generation of young women.

The morning mentoring sessions will be followed by a luncheon at the Grand Wayne Convention Center from 11:30 to 1 p.m., featuring Bring It Push It Own It and Mayor Tucker. Tickets to the luncheon are $40-$60, and a portion of the cost supports the cost of students’ lunches.

If your workplace is not an official partner, you can still participate by bringing a girl in your life to work with you for the morning and register to attend the luncheon. If you are interested in sponsoring a student’s lunch or attending the luncheon with your mentee, please visit Events — Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne for more information.

For questions about this event or to learn how you can support the Women’s Fund, please contact Patty Dunn, Women’s Fund Development Specialist, at pdunn@cfgfw.org or 260-969-3116.

We know from the 2022 Allen County Women in the Workplace Report that only 38% of leadership roles in Allen County are held by women, and the representation of women of color in these roles is lower than national averages. While we hope that employers are strategically working on better representation in these roles, we also know our community can play an active role in helping girls see themselves as leaders. Please consider joining us in empowering the next generation of female leaders!