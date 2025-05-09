Fort Wayne Mayor Seeks Youths’ Voices

1 min read

Mayor Sharon Tucker is seeking applicants for the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council for the 2025-26 school year. Applicants must be a city resident and enrolled as a high school sophomore-senior for the 2025-26 school year. Space on the council is limited and is a one-year commitment.

This year, there will be three separate submission windows to better accommodate summer schedules:

Applications submitted by May 19, 2025 – Interviews will be held on May 27 or June 3

Applications submitted by June 16, 2025 – Interviews will be held on June 24 or July 1

Final application deadline: July 14, 2025 – Interviews will be held on July 22 or July 29

All applicants must submit a completed application form that can be downloaded from the City of Fort Wayne Website: cityoffortwayne.org/myec.html

The Council’s vision is to be a service-learning group comprised of youth members. The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions, and working on projects. The program also includes panel discussions, guest speakers, and the opportunity to be involved in a special event.

Applications may be submitted by mail, email, or in-person drop-off to:

Office of the Mayor

Attn: Shaquan Walker

200 E. Berry St., 4th Floor

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

For questions, email: shaquan.walker@cityoffortwayne.org