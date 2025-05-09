Kids Can Explore STEM This Summer

1 min read

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana Works are partnering to host a weeklong STEM camp for middle school students (grades 6 through 8) this June. It offers opportunities for students to get hands-on experience with STEM-related career fields.

Ivy Tech faculty and staff and officials with Northeast Indiana Works have planned several fun and immersive activities like:

Moon Rover Robots

The Art of Concrete

Agriculture

Welding

Automotive Engine Assembly

Become an Entrepreneur

And more!

Participants can choose from one of two week-long camps (June 9-12 or June 23-26). It will last from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day with lunch provided. The cost to participate is $75, but scholarships are available for those who may need financial assistance. Transportation is available at prescribed locations.

Spots are limited to 25 students each week. To sign up, visit link.ivytech.edu/stemcamp2025. For more information, contact Tracy Davis at TDavis457@ivytech.edu.

