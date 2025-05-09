Reduced Spay/ Neuter Surgery Costs

1 min read

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is doing all they can to reduce the number of animals coming into the shelter. This includes introducing a new partnership with Four Directions Vet.

With help from a local donor, FWACC is offering a $30 discount on spay/ neuter surgery cost through Four Directions Vet locations for up to two cats, male or female, per household for residents in Allen County while funds last. To further assist, the mobile unit will be visiting the FWACC shelter on multiple dates throughout the year to provide spay/neuter services to the public. Discount vouchers can only be used on spay/neuter surgery services.

“Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is always looking for ways to make spay/neuter more accessible to the community because it leads to fewer animal intakes for the shelter. We hope to gain additional donors and grant funding to continue to provide this reduced cost opportunity for pet owners in Allen County” says Community Relations – PIO, Tyna Reiter.

Four Directions will be at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control on the following dates:

Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025

Monday, September 15, 2025

Voucher applications can be found on the website at: fwacc.org under spay/neuter resources.

Appointments are required. Vouchers are not guaranteed and will be provided only while funds last. Vouchers are limited to residents of Allen County only. Vouchers can be used at any Four Directions mobile clinic site.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is an open access shelter and will never turn away an animal. Anyone struggling to care for their animal can contact the shelter for assistance. If you are interested in learning more about the shelter including city ordinances, adoption process, how to surrender, ways to support including how to donate or volunteer please visit www.fwacc.org.