Memorial Day Tribute To Veterans At Oak Grove Cemetery

Cemetery Friends of Allen County IN want to ensure that this Memorial Day Weekend those who are laid to rest in Allen County Cemeteries are remembered. There will be an Open Cemetery to Honor and Remember the servicemen buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, 3801 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Fort Wayne, IN 46804, Sunday, May 25th, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The Open Cemetery is a time to visit the cemetery grounds, reflect, meditate, honor and remember the servicemen buried there. Oak Grove Cemetery was founded in 1841, and is located at 2801 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Fort Wayne, IN. There are twenty-six veterans buried in the cemetery with thirteen Civil War veterans. Memorial Day, initially called Decoration Day, was established by General John A. Logan on May 30, 1868, to honor Civil War soldiers. Over time, it evolved to commemorate all American military personnel who died in wars.

People are warmly invited to visit Oak Grove Cemetery for an educational experience on the historical significance of the cemetery and the lives of those who lived during the Civil War years. This Memorial Day Weekend, take the opportunity to honor and remember the brave servicemen, reflect on their contributions, and learn about their impact on our nation’s history. Bugler Tom Schmitt, Commander Department of Indiana, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will provide insights into the Civil War Marines, Fort Wayne’s “Mother George” Civil war nurse, and present taps and rifle volleys. A cemetery docent will also impart historic information from the family of David Eggiman of the 11th Cavalry, 126th Regiment. Join in for a day of reflection, education, and commemoration.

The Oak Grove Cemetery Restoration Project aims to restore and preserve a historic cemetery that dates to the 1840s. The Cemetery Friends of Allen County IN is composed of dedicated community volunteers who convene on the third Saturday of each month to undertake restoration and preservation efforts. Initiating their work in December 2023, the group has achieved significant improvements, including landscape maintenance and tombstone cleaning, alongside comprehensive documentation of genealogy and historical records.

“Show me your cemeteries and I will tell you what kind of people you have.” by Benjamin Franklin.