Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church To Host Open House At New Location

Recently, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church relocated as their almost 100-year history and mission in the community continues here in Waynedale. In fact, there is a renewal of mission outreach, especially locally. People are engaged and excited about this and work in this regard has started now that they are settled into their new building.

With this – and more – in mind, Mt. Calvary is hosting an Open House on Sunday, April 27, 1-3 p, and inviting friends and neighbors in Waynedale to come and see their new location and talk with members. They are located at 6721 Old Trail Road- adjacent to, and next door to Da Vita Dialysis Center, behind the Walgreen’s on Bluffton Road, near the site of the “old” Mt. Calvary Church.