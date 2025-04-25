Learn At The Wells Co. Senior Citizens Expo

1 min read

The Wells County Council on Aging Senior Citizens Expo will be held on Thursday, May 8, from 9 am to 2 pm at the Wells County 4-H Community Building, 1240 4-H Road, Bluffton, IN. There will be 69 vendors ranging from home health care, assisted living, elder law specialists, and financial information. Other vendors include travel agents, home improvement, numerous health agencies, and much, much more! The Expo is open to the public!

Free Meals – Breakfast is provided by Christian Care Retirement Community from 9-10 am; lunch is provided by Ossian Health Communities from 11:30-12:30; afternoon snack provided by River Terrace Retirement Community; and Peyton’s Northern/Kroger has donated a non-perishable food giveaway to be distributed starting at 1:30 pm.

Bluffton Regional Medical Center will be doing free lipid panel blood work starting at 9 am (requires a 12 hour fast/medications should be taken as prescribed with water) and blood pressure checks all day.

Presentations in the dining area: Attorney Michael Huffman with Dale, Huffman & Babcock Lawyers, will do a presentation on Medicaid basics from 10-11 am; Mitch Sprunger with Sprunger Elder Law, will do a presentation on advanced elder law made easy from 12:30–1:30 pm.

The Friends of the Shelter will have a booth in the hallway, and from 11-noon the Bluffton Animal Clinic will be doing basic cat and dog vaccinations for $60 at their booth (pets must be kept on a leash or in a carrier and are not allowed in the food area).

Wells County residents, call Wells on Wheels (WOW) at 824-4969 to schedule FREE transportation to and from the Expo.

Contact Susie at the Wells County Council on Aging at 260-824-1070 for more information.