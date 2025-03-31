Local Text Ads: March 28 Update
FOR SALE 2015 NISSAN MURANO
77,150 miles
Very good condition
Asking $11,900
Call 260-494-2548 to view vehicle
GARAGE SALE
April 10-11: 8am-6pm
Sat. April 12: 8am-1pm
OUMC 201 W Mil St. Ossian, IN
260-622-4326
CLASS REUNION
Elmhurst 1975 on Nov. 1 at Pine Valley Club House
Contact Jim Norton at JNorto57@yahoo.com
HIRING
Part-Time Janitor
Arcola Community Church needs janitor.
3 to 5 hours a week.
Call Barb Cleveland at 317-518-9976 for interview.
AMERICAN PRIDE LAWN MAINTENANCE SERVICES
For all of your lawn care needs, call Steve at 260-446-1969 for an estimate. Very reliable and excellent service. Snow removal as well.
SUPERIOR
LANDSCAPING
Get your rock, mulch, or gravel installation in the books before the spring rush!
Call 260-755-9808 for any landscaping needs.
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
SPRING CLEANUP
Lawn mowing, pressure washing, snow removal, leaf removal, junk removal 260-418-6653
FISH DINNER @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Fridays 4:30-7:00p: March 28, April 18
$14.00 adults, $8.00 kids (ages 6-10), under 5 free
Includes: Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner role, homemade dessert and coffee.
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy,North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
INTERIOR/
EXTERIOR PAINTING
Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445 or
260-402-8683
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
