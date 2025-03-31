Join & Support The Ribbon Walk

2 min read

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana will hold Ribbon Walk on May 3, 2025. The fundraising walk is an opportunity for the community to support local families affected by cancer.

Community members are invited to form a team and ask their friends and family to support the mission of Cancer Services alongside them. We encourage participants to fundraise in honor or memory of someone in their life who has been impacted by cancer.

A cancer diagnosis is often unexpected and life-altering, adding layers of stress and worry that impact all family members. Last year, Cancer Services helped over 5,000 families so they did not face cancer alone. Anyone who gives to Ribbon Walk is ensuring these families and more receive compassionate help during a difficult time. Together, we can reach the $175,000 fundraising goal.

Ribbon Walk is also a celebration of this community’s strong support for families impacted by cancer. The family-friendly event will feature food, entertainment, remembrance activities, and a mile-long walk along the walking path of Brotherhood Mutual.

Donate and register at give.cancer-services.org/ribbonwalk2025. Participants who raise $35 or more by April 28 will receive a commemorative Ribbon Walk t-shirt unique to this year’s event.

The Ribbon Walk, hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana at 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m. The walk will launch following a brief program at 9:30 a.m. Register online at give.cancer-services.org/ribbonwalk2025, by calling (260) 484-9560, or in person at 6316 Mutual Drive

Special thanks to the following Ribbon Walk: Official Event Sponsors Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, Fred Toenges Footwear & Pedorthics, LC Nature Park (sponsorship provided by an LC Nature Park board member), Parco, Inc., and Steel Dynamics.

Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana helps people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties. For more information, visit cancer-services.org.