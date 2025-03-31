Alert: Toll-Related Text Scam

1 min read

The Indiana Department of Transportation is aware of a tolling-related text message or “smishing” scam targeting Hoosiers statewide.

False messages appearing to come from INDOT or tolling service providers alert recipients of a “final notice” regarding unpaid tolls and mention additional fines, late fees, suspension of vehicle registration, vehicle impoundment, and further legal action, in addition to a link for payment.

“INDOT does not and will not notify drivers of unpaid tolls via text message,” said INDOT Strategic Communications Director, Natalie Garrett. “We urge members of the public to exercise extreme caution before opening suspicious links. The best thing to do is delete these messages.”

Various “smishing” scams have been ongoing since the spring of 2024. The FBI issued a warning on April 12, 2024, citing over 2,000 complaints of false text messages representing toll collection services. The agency encourages victims of fraudulent messages to report them to its Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov, and to delete the texts.

Motorists in Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via facebook.com/indianadepartment oftransportation or on TrafficWise: 511in.org

