High Schools To Host ‘Schools Of Success’ Program Reveal

Fort Wayne Community Schools will host special reveal celebrations at all five high schools and the Fort Wayne Virtual Academy to introduce students to their Schools of Success program. During these events, students will discover the School of Success and career-focused pathway they will join for their remaining years in high school.

During freshman year, ninth graders have learned about the Schools of Success and the various career pathways they could follow. Earlier this year, students submitted requests for one of dozens of pathways in one of the three Schools of Success: Health Sciences and Human Services, Manufacturing, Engineering, Technology and Trades or Business and The Arts.

“At Fort Wayne Community Schools, we are committed to transforming education to ensure students are ready for life after graduation, whether they enroll in higher education, enlist in the military or enter the workforce as an employee or entrepreneur,” Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel said. “Through our Schools of Success, students will have experiences connecting their core academic studies with real-world relevance connected to the career focus of their choice.”

While each high school offers the same Schools of Success, they may offer different pathways. A pathway is a sequence of courses within a School of Success designed to help students meet mandatory graduation requirements while focusing on a specific career field. Regardless of the pathway chosen, students will develop skills, knowledge and attributes applicable to multiple career options. Information about schools’ pathways can be found at fortwayneschools.org/schools-of-success/pathways.

The reveal celebrations are an important part of building excitement for the Schools of Success and actively engaging students in choosing their high school courses. The celebrations will take place: