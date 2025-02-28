Local Text Ads: February 28 Update

2 min read

CLASS REUNION

Elmhurst 1975 on Nov. 1 at Pine Valley Club House

Contact Jim Norton at JNorto57@yahoo.com

HIRING

Part-Time Janitor

Arcola Community Church needs janitor.

3 to 5 hours a week.

Call Barb Cleveland at 317-518-9976 for interview.

HUGE GARAGE SALE

Fri. March 7, 9a-4p & Sat. March 8, 9a-3p

BARGAINS GALORE & PRICED TO SELL

Includes furniture, toys, tools, home goods & much more!

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Ave. 46802

Call: Jason 260-413-0864

AMERICAN PRIDE LAWN MAINTENANCE SERVICES

For all of your lawn care needs, call Steve at 260-446-1969 for an estimate. Very reliable and excellent service. Snow removal as well.

SUPERIOR

LANDSCAPING

Get your rock, mulch, or gravel installation in the books before the spring rush!

Call 260-755-9808 for any landscaping needs.

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

FISH DINNER @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Fridays 4:30-7:00p: Feb. 28, March 28, April 18

$14.00 adults, $8.00 kids (ages 6-10), under 5 free

Includes: Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner role, homemade dessert and coffee.

BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA

Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy,North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen

timt46804@gmail.com

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

WINTER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing, pressure washing, snow removal, leaf removal, junk removal 260-418-6653

INTERIOR/

EXTERIOR PAINTING

Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445 or

260-402-8683

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.