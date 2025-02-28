Deer Park Irish Pub To Host St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

2 min read

Eat, drink, and be Irish! Deer Park Irish Pub is proud to announce its 27th annual St. Patrick’s Day Clover Classic, to be held March 14-17.

The city’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day party will kick off at the pub, located at 1530 Leesburg Road, on Friday, March 14, at 6:00 PM, with the traditional lowering of the keg from the Billboard and the tapping of the Gilded Green Beer Barrel. The evening’s festivities will end with Irish Session music from the Ragtag Bunch beginning at 7:00 PM. “What the Fish” food truck will serve fresh fish from 12:00 noon & onward.

The shenanigans continue all weekend long and through St. Patrick’s Day. The tent opens at 12:00 PM each day.

Saturday, March 15, features the men & women’s keg toss at 4:00 PM, and live music throughout the day from the Distractions, Swimming into View, and DJ B Ren.

Sunday, March 16, eventgoers will enjoy visiting with costumed pets and viewing their tricks from Humane Fort Wayne for “St. Petrick’s” at 1:00 PM, followed by “Irish Road Bowling” at 3:00 PM and then an open mic session featuring Irish ballads, to end the evening beginning at 7:00 PM.

Monday, March 17, “St. Patrick’s Day”, there will be “Irish dancing”, the “Shamrock Sprint” at 5:30 PM and a highly anticipated announcement from Fort Wayne’s very own publican, Tony Henry, to kick off the World’s Shortest People’s Parade at 6:00 PM. This year’s festivities will finish strong, with great beer, live music, and good times until 11:30 PM.

If all the events leave you hungry, you’re in luck! Local food trucks will be onsite Friday, Saturday, and Monday, serving up all the Fort’s favorites.

Come get your Irish on! Raise a pint and celebrate at Deer Park! Sláinte!

*Must be 21 or older to attend. Entry is free on Friday and Sunday. There is a $7.00 cover charge on Saturday and Monday. A $10 two-day pass is available. Free event parking can be found across the street from the pub, at the University of Saint Francis.