Honoring Women In The Military

1 min read

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne has announced plans for a new monument honoring all women who served in the United States Military.

Commander Greg Bedford says, “This memorial is long overdue. We have talked about erecting a monument consistent with the huge commitment made by women in the military and those that served here at home in factories support the fighting men overseas during the World Wars.”

The monument is constructed of limestone and India red granite materials. The three piece vertical monument features a full color graphic on the centerpiece flanked by two matching panels listings women who made significant contributions during their military service.

The Veterans Memorial is now undertaking a fund raising effort to finance the monument which will require $150,000 to construct. Completion date is set for August of 2026. Those individuals or businesses wanting to make a contribution to this monument are encouraged to send a tax deductible donation to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum P.O. Box 26 Arcola, In 46704. Visit honoringforever.org or call 260-267-5022 for more info.