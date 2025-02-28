Wayne HS Introduces New Football Coach

1 min read

Wayne High School is excited to announce the hiring of Darrion White as the new head football coach for the Generals. Coach White brings a lot of experience, passion, and a track record of success to the position, and the entire Wayne High School community looks forward to the impact he will have on both the athletic program and the student-athletes.

Coach White comes to Wayne after most recently serving as an assistant coach at Bishop Luers High School, where his leadership helped guide the team to multiple winning seasons and playoff appearances. Known for his dedication to player development, and commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive team culture.

Coach White will officially begin his role immediately and is already looking ahead to the upcoming season. His first priority will be to meet with the players, staff, and parents to build strong relationships and lay the foundation for success.

Wayne High School’s football program is poised for an exciting future under Coach White’s leadership. With his guidance, the Generals aim to continue competing at the highest level and provide student-athletes with the tools they need to excel in all aspects of life.