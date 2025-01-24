Local Text Ads: January 17 Update
FISH DINNER @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Fridays 4:30-7:00p: Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28, April 18
$14.00 adults, $8.00 kids (ages 6-10), under 5 free
Includes: Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner role, homemade dessert and coffee.
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy,North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
COZY CABIN RETREAT
Cabin sleeps 12+ in a secluded area. Features woods and a pond to ice skate on. Call for more information (260) 433-2856 or (260) 446-1799
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting and stump grinding we do about anything you can think of FREE ESTIMATE
Phone : 260-579-7299 /
260-258-6113
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 7:30a-10:30a
Join us for a delicious breakfast on the First Saturday of Each Month!
Cost: Free-Will Offering – No RSVP Required
Serving: Pancakes, Eggs, Bacon, Sausages, Coffee, Orange Juice & Milk
Masonic Lodge No. 739
7039 Elzey St, Ft Wayne
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
INTERIOR/
EXTERIOR PAINTING
Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445 or
260-402-8683
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office. 750 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-535.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior
Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
CORNHOLE AND EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
Saturday, February 8
Doors open at 5p, sign up 5:30p, play starts 6:30p
$20 entry fee includes Door Prizes, Brats, Hot Dogs, & Snacks. Cornhole is double elimination with blind drawer for partners. Location Fort Wayne Sport, 3102 Ardmore Ave. 46802
Questions call Jason 260-413-0864
WINTER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing, pressure washing, snow removal, leaf removal, junk removal 260-418-6653
HUGE GARAGE SALE
Fri. March 7, 9a-4p & Sat. March 8, 9a-3p
BARGAINS GALORE & PRICED TO SELL
Includes furniture, toys, tools, home goods & much more!
Fort Wayne Sport Club
3102 Ardmore Ave. 46802
Call: Jason 260-413-0864
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from around the Waynedale area. This is a great opportunity for you to help our community and see your name in print. We are looking for local news writers. Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.
- Experience Living History At The Old Fort’s ‘Nouvelle Annee’ - January 24, 2025
- Getting Used Shoes Back In Step - January 24, 2025
- 2024 State Graduation Rate Highest On Record - January 24, 2025