Winter Contingency & Emergency Shelter Plan In Effect

The winter contingency/ emergency shelter plan for the upcoming winter season went into effect starting on December 1, 2024, and runs through March 31, 2025.

A Winter Contingency Emergency Shelter (WCES) for families will be available at the Just Neighbors Family Shelter. This shelter is designed to provide temporary, emergency housing and support during the winter months to ensure families have a safe and warm place to stay. Families in need of assistance or more information about the Winter Contingency Emergency Shelter are encouraged to contact the WCES staff at 260-452-5106.

Just Neighbors – families who need shelter should call (260) 458-9772.

St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter – single unaccompanied women who need shelter should call (260) 426-7358. Once full, women will be directed to check in at The Rescue Mission or the WCES.

The Rescue Mission is offering emergency weather bed nights to men and women who need overnight shelter during the coldest months of the year. Individuals must be 18 years of age to receive an emergency weather bed night. Individuals should be sober when they arrive and should not have any active warrants.

If an individual believes they are ineligible for services at The Rescue Mission, they are encouraged to call (260) 426-7357 ext. 156 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to inquire about their status and explore other short-term options.

Day Shelter: Open 7 days a week, 7:00 AM–6:00 PM (open regardless of temperature).

Overnight Shelter: Available for adults.

Meals for the Community: Breakfast: 7:00 AM; Lunch: 12:00 PM; Dinner: 5:00 PM

Location: 404 E Washington Blvd, Fort Wayne

Overnight Shelter: Available for adults.

Meals for the Community: Breakfast: 7:00 AM; Lunch: 12:00 PM; Dinner: 5:00 PM

Location: 404 E Washington Blvd, Fort Wayne

The Salvation Army Warming Station: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–4:00 PM

Location: 2901 N. Clinton St, Fort Wayne

Transportation: On Citilink Bus Route #8

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9:00 AM–11:00 AM

Location: 930 Broadway Street

Location: 930 Broadway Street

Monday–Thursday: 9:00 AM–9:00 PM; Friday–Saturday: 9:00 AM–6:00 PM; Sunday: 12:00 PM–5:00 PM

Location: 900 Library Plaza

Location: 900 Library Plaza

Project.ME Warming Center: Monday–Friday: 8:00 AM–8:00 PM; Saturday–Sunday: 10:00 AM–2:00 PM

Location: 2305 Broadway

Transportation: On Citilink Bus Route #1

Note: Adults only due to the nature of services provided.

Citilink Buses as Mobile Warming Centers:

Monday–Friday: 5:40 AM–8:15 PM; Saturday: 7:30 AM–5:15 PM

Citilink buses will serve as mobile warming centers to help the community stay warm.

More details can be found here: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/winter-contingency-plan.

The City of Fort Wayne is providing a grant of $15,000 through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist the implementation of the winter contingency/emergency shelter plan.