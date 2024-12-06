Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Waynedale News
Settlers' Christmas Tea, A Festive Tradition

The Waynedale News Staff

Embrace the holiday season with Victorian elegance at the Settlers’ Christmas Tea, hosted at the Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana. This annual event is scheduled for Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to experience the warmth of a traditional Christmas setting, featuring an array of delectable sweets, savory treats, and freshly brewed tea. Seating is arranged at tables of four, with tickets priced at $25 per person. Advance reservations with prepayment are required; please call (260) 432-4232 or (260) 747-1501 to secure your place.

During the event, attendees can explore the Gift Shoppe, offering unique holiday treasures perfect for gifting or personal enjoyment. All proceeds from this fundraiser support the maintenance and preservation of the Swinney Homestead, ensuring its historical legacy continues for future generations.

For more information, visit settlersinc.org. Join in celebrating the holiday season with charm and tradition at the Settlers’ Christmas Tea.

