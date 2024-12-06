Local Worship & Events: December 6 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
GRIEFSHARE BLUE CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
When: Tuesday, December 17, @ 6:30pm
Waynedale UMC – Entrance #3
Who: Everyone
Cost: Free
Other: This worship service is for those experiencing a loss through death, separation, divorce, illness, family trauma, job loss, or moving to a new location. It will be a time of music, candle lighting, remembering, reflection, and support of one another. Bring a photo of your loved one and invite family and friends. Please know you are not alone – WUMC’s GriefShare folks are here to help.
. . .
FREE COMMUNITY DINE-IN DINNER AT WAYNEDALE UMC
When: Mon, Dec 9, 5-6pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: This will be a dine-in meal catered by Bob Evans. All are welcome to come. Santa will be stopping by on his way to the North Pole!
Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
. . .
COOKIES WITH SANTA
When: Sun, Dec 15, 2-4pm
Where: WUMC, Door #1
Who: Everyone
Add’l: You are invited to “Cookies with Santa”! Activities include Photos with Santa, Cupcake Walk, Decorate Christmas Cookies, Make Your Own Gift Bag & Tags, and Enjoy a popcorn treat!
Cost: Free
Contact: WUMC 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
AT 5 PM
. . .
A NIGHT IN BETHLEHEM
When: December 6, 6-8 PM
Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Raod
Who: Everyone
Why: Celebrate Christmas
Add’l: You are invited to step back in time and wander the ancient streets of Bethlehem. Come experience the night Jesus was born. Visit interactive tents with games, crafts, stories, and more. Come say hello to the live animals and finish your evening with a Christmas party with cookies, milk, and Christmas music and a stop at our photo booth! You won’t want to miss this special FREE event!
NO TICKET NEEDED. This is an event for all ages!
Invite your friends and neighbors!
Cost: Free
Contact: msmith@avalonmc.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . .
GAMES & CARDS
IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Enjoy Social Time
Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.
Cost: Free
Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Mon-Sat
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room
Who: Anyone
Add’l: Chair Yoga:
Mon & Fri, 11am
Cardio Tone: Tue, 9am /
Thur, 6pm
Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9am
Yoga: Tue, 5:30pm / Sat, 2pm
$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)
Cost: Various Prices
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
BE OUR GUEST
Christmas Eve Service 5:30p, Christmas Day 10a.
Inspiring message, sing favorite Christmas Carols, and come to worship our savior Jesus Christ.
. . .
MESSAGE SERIES:
A REAL CHRISTMAS
SERVICES STREAMED!
See Facebook or the website holyscripturefw.org
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, Email brennernj@gmail.com
. . .
ADVENT SERVICES
When: December 11 & 18
@ 7:00 PM
Why: Preparing our hearts for the arrival of our Savior Jesus Christ
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, and on Facebook.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church is having Christmas Eve service at 4:00pm at our new location, 6721 Old Trail Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
. . .
We are now worshiping at 6721 Old Trail Road, Suite 300. Near intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, just west of of Walgreens. Worship Service: Sundays at 9:30 am. Bible Study: Sundays at 10:45. Phone number: (260) 747-4121.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
