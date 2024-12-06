Holiday Cheer Incoming! Voice Of The Township

This month the Wayne Township Trustee Office has been celebrating two of our employees as co-Employees of the Month: Katelyn Schuck and Director of Maintenance, Tim Jones.

Katelyn has been with the Township for six years; first as an investigator, then as a payee clerk before becoming the Director of the Payee Department. Before coming to Wayne Township Katelyn worked in retail, in manufacturing and as a college-level algebra teaching aid; all while completing a degree in Psychology at IPFW (now Purdue Fort Wayne). Tim Jones came to the township just over three years ago after working for the Fort Wayne Community Schools and before that in a manufacturing position. Both directors are hardworking and committed to the mission of Wayne Township to help citizens of the township in need of assistance meeting their basic necessities.

Katelyn Schuck and Tim Jones, Employees of the Month, shopping for turkeys and hams.

Katelyn and Tim have been especially good at planning and organizing events that the township puts on, particularly at this time of year with our two signature holiday events coming up: the Ham and Turkey Giveaway and the Holiday Skate.

On Thursday December 19th, we will be holding our fifth annual Ham and Turkey Giveaway scheduled at 12:00 noon and going on as long as supplies last. Due to construction around our office, we have moved the event to a new location. The intersection of Clinton and Fourth Street is a city-owned lot where we will be set up to hand out one free ham or turkey to each household. This is a drive-through, walk-up event: those in cars or trucks will be directed to drive through the lot where they will be given their choice of meat without having to get out of their vehicle. Those choosing to walk or bike through will be directed to their own line for service.

Our last public event of the year will be a party at Bell’s Skating Rink at 7009 IN-930 New Haven where we will celebrate the holidays with free food, prizes, and skate rental. This event is a continuation of the skating parties we used to hold at the Roller Dome South in Waynedale before that venue was closed in 2015. We are looking forward to gathering with kids and their families for some fun, excitement, and camaraderie on Saturday, December 21st from 4:00 to 6:00 PM—all free and open to the public.

We have spent the last couple of months planning, collecting money and purchasing hams and turkeys, gifts and prizes, and other holiday goodies for these ever-popular holiday gatherings. If you are coming to either or both events, we look forward to seeing you!