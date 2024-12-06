See Santa in Your Neighborhood This Christmas Eve!

In what has become a popular annual event for the last 5 years, Waynedale’s streets will again come alive with laughter, jingling bells, and holiday cheer this Christmas Eve as Santa Claus makes his grand return on a uniquely festive Christmas Trolley. From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on December 24th, Santa, joined by Mrs. Claus and his trusty elves, will tour the neighborhoods in a heartwarming tradition that celebrates the magic of the season.

Each year, hundreds of families gather in their neighborhoods to catch a glimpse of Santa and his jolly crew and to enjoy a brief interaction with them.

This year’s event isn’t just a drive-by; it’s a moving tapestry of Christmas spirit. Imagine Santa waving from his brightly lit trolley, his hearty “Ho, ho, ho!” mingling with carolers’ songs and the joyful cheers of children. The scene is like something out of a holiday movie—only it’s happening right here in Waynedale.

Santa’s sleigh may be parked at the North Pole, but the Christmas Trolley will carry him on a carefully planned route that allows every family to feel the joy of the season: Indian Village (1:00 PM), Sand Point & Belle Vista (1:20 PM), Old Trail (1:35 PM), Southwest Waynedale (1:50 PM), Avalon (2:30 PM), Lake Shores West & Lakewood (2:50 PM), and Lakeshores East & Winterset (3:15 PM). This enchanting journey is mapped out for optimal viewing, so families can step outside or peek from their windows to catch a glimpse of the Christmas magic. Visit facebook.com/events/927174179340764 for a detailed map.

For organizers Alex Cornwell and Camille Garrison, Santa’s trolley tour is about more than candy canes and waves. “It’s about hope,” says Cornwell. “In a world that’s often noisy and overwhelming, this event reminds us of the simple, joyful moments that make the holidays special.” The event has also become a beacon of nostalgia, rekindling childhood memories of holidays gone by. “Santa is a symbol of wonder and connection,” Garrison adds. “We’re honored to bring this experience to our neighbors.”

Behind every magical moment is a team of holiday helpers. Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning and The Waynedale News are proud to sponsor this year’s event. Vicky Griffin, owner of Legacy, shares, “Supporting Santa’s visit is a way for us to give back to the community that has given us so much. We hope this event fills your hearts with joy and your homes with the spirit of Christmas.”

As the Christmas Trolley winds through Waynedale, participants are advised to dress appropriately for the winter weather and ensure safety at all times, especially for children. The organizers emphasize the importance of adult supervision, staying on sidewalks, and being cautious of road traffic. And to also take note that the times listed for Santa’s trolley are approximate, a 15-20 minute window should be considered. Similar to previous years, there will be signs along the route to mark Santa’s path.

While the event is free, keeping traditions like this alive takes community effort. Residents can support The Waynedale News, which plays a critical role in organizing and promoting local events, by donating at waynedalenews.com/donate.

This Christmas Eve, don’t miss the chance to witness Santa’s joyful journey through Waynedale. It’s not just a trolley ride; it’s a celebration of what makes the holidays truly special—community, connection, and a little bit of magic. Let’s make this a Christmas to remember!