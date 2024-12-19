‘Reclaim Your Plate’ Campaign To Combat Unhealthy Food

Every day, children are exposed to a staggering amount of marketing that glorifies unhealthy eating. According to the World Health Organization, kids aged 2-11 see approximately thirteen ads daily for unhealthy foods, with a ratio of four unhealthy ads for every one promoting healthier options. This pervasive advertising culture significantly impacts children’s food choices and contributes to the alarming rise in childhood obesity and diabetes, which has tripled over the past four decades in the United States.

In response to this growing health crisis, McMillen Health is proud to announce the launch of the Reclaim Your Plate Campaign. This initiative aims to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to support vital nutritional education programs for students in grades PreK-12. The campaign’s goal is to equip 2,500 students with the knowledge and tools to make healthier food choices and navigate the overwhelming influence of unhealthy food marketing.

“We believe that children deserve the opportunity to learn about nutrition in a way that empowers them to make informed decisions, regardless of the overwhelming food marketing messages they face daily,” said Nicole Fairchild, CEO at McMillen Health. “Through our interactive, fact-based programs, we help students understand the importance of healthy eating and active living, setting them up for a lifetime of better choices.”

McMillen Health offers a range of nutritional education programs tailored to different grade levels. Examples include BFF: Body Friendly Foods (Grades 2-3), where students learn about healthy food choices, media influences, and physical activity; Fact or Quack (Grades 6-8), which teaches students to identify harmful marketing tactics, fad diets, and the importance of healthy eating and exercise, while addressing issues like anorexia, bulimia, and obesity; and Nutrition 101: Health & Wellness (Grades 9-12), which explores sources of added sugar, processed versus less-processed foods, and how to make better food choices.

“Your donation can make a true impact,” said Sabrina Marquez Straessle, Director of Development and Marketing. “By helping students recognize and resist the unhealthy messages they encounter, we can help them create lifelong habits that will improve their overall health and well-being. “

With your support, McMillen Health can continue to reach thousands of students who would otherwise not have access to these important programs. The Reclaim Your Plate Campaign is a call to action for community members, businesses, and organizations to contribute to a healthier future for our children.

For more information or to donate, visit bit.ly/3XGdAvc