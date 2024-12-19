Put These 4 Seasonal Fort Wayne Events On Your Must-Do List!

Join in the fun and celebrate the season at the following events brought to you by the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department:

Holiday Showcase Exhibit: Gnome for the Holidays

Until January 5, public hours at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street.

There’s no place like Gnome for the holidays. This year, the Botanical Conservatory’s seasonal exhibit celebrates the festive culture of holiday homecoming with a whimsical twist. Imaginative displays will warm the hearts of visitors and offer themed opportunities to capture treasured family photos. Cozy accents will tie together a heartfelt display featuring a mythical poinsettia tree along with large fresh cut evergreens and playful touches. Gnome is where the garden is this holiday season. Sponsored by: Air Xray, PNC Charitable Trusts, English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, Wilson Foundation, Fort Wayne Park Foundation, PBS Fort Wayne and Majic 95.1.

Solstice Lights Hike & Food Drive

December 21, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lindenwood Nature Preserve, 600 Lindenwood Ave.

Bundle up, cover yourself with battery-operated lights and glow sticks and celebrate the Winter Solstice at Lindenwood! It’s the longest night of the year, so let’s light up the woods to welcome back the sun and the return of longer days. In the spirit of giving, bring a non-perishable food item. Donations will be delivered to the Community Harvest Food Bank. No registration is necessary.

Headwaters Ice Rink

Monday – Friday, 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 12:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Headwaters Park, 333 South Clinton Street. The rink will be open Monday to Sunday through *January 6. Admission will be $6 for skaters age three and above, free for age two and below. Skate rental will be $3. An array of special programming is planned at Headwaters Ice Rink for the 2024-2025 season starting in December with themes like 80’s Night, Skate it Off (Taylor’s version) and Holiday Cheer followed by fresh themes in January and February, skating demonstrations and a meet and greet with a very special guest character. Thanks to a donation by Marcia Crawford and Grant Crawford, reduced admission skating and skate rental opportunities will be available in January and February to celebrate the memory and community service of Dr. John Crawford, a physician and radiation oncologist and 20-year member of the Fort Wayne City Council. Discover all of the details in the Winter edition of the Fun Times activity guide. For the latest parking map, please go to fortwayneparks.org and search Headwaters Park. Ten-punch skating passes will be available to purchase at the rink, located at 333 South Clinton Street in downtown Fort Wayne, during normal operation hours.

*After January 6, the rink will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The rink will also be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Additional or extended hours will be announced throughout the season.

Ben Klinger: Down on Main Street

Until January 5, public hours at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street

As a Fort Wayne native, Ben Klinger has always been drawn to bold fonts, neon signs and historic architecture. Ben is a visual artist whose preferred mediums include ink and acrylic paints. He enjoys paying homage to his hometown and the Hoosier state with bright colors and bold lines. “I can remember, as a child being fascinated by painted ghost signs, old neon and the old buildings from my neighborhood. I grew up a few blocks from the Rialto and the sign out front just called my name. I love creating art with the hope of sparking the same nostalgia for others.”

Winter Solstice Walk/Ride and Campfire

December 21, 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Salomon Farm Park, Wolf Learning Center, 817 West Dupont Road.

On the shortest day of the year, let’s create the bright! Bring a flashlight, battery-operated lantern or Christmas lights and join us by wheel or by heel to enjoy the Winter Solstice on the Pufferbelly Trail and Salomon Farm Trail Loop. All cyclists are encouraged to light up their bicycles for fun. A front white light and red, rear reflector on each bike are required for safety purposes. Walkers can deck out with Christmas decorations, lights and bells. Bicyclists will depart at 5:30 p.m. for a 6.5-mile ride. The 1.65-mile walk around the Salomon Farm Trail Loop will begin immediately after riders depart. Gather back at Salomon Farm following the ride and walk for food, a campfire and stories of the history of Salomon Farm. The City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails and the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Departments are partnering to present this free event. Sponsored by: DLZ, a full-service, multidisciplinary, family-and minority-owned professional consulting firm that has earned a reputation for over 100 years as a leader in the architecture/ engineering and construction services industries throughout the Midwest.