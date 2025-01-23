Airport Expressway To Receive Overpass Above Railroad

The City of Fort Wayne has received a major grant of $23.2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railorad Administration for the Airport Expressway Grade Separation project. Fort Wayne received the largest grant of any municipality in Indiana.

Improvements will take several years to complete and will eliminate an at-grade crossing by reconstructing approximately 2,500 feet of Airport Expressway from Airport Drive to 625 feet east of Allen County Bridge No. 263 over the Harber Drain to build an overpass with retention walls and sloped banks within the railroad right of way. The project is aimed at improving safety and eliminating traffic delays.

Projected timeline:

City Council to approve the grant later this year

Design, environmental work, land acquisition, and utility relocations will occur over the next few years

Construction could begin in 2027 with anticipated completion in late 2028

The $23.2 million from the federal grant will provide for 80% of the necessary funding for the project, while local resources of $5.8 million will cover the remaining 20% of the investment needed for the enhancements.

“Fort Wayne’s emphasis on prioritizing infrastructure upgrades and safety for the public has been recognized with this substantial grant,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “This project will be a game changer for many years to come as we work each day to make important improvements in our community that will provide an enhanced quality of life for all and position us for future economic development opportunities and positive growth.”

“We’re looking forward to making the needed improvements along Airport Expressway,” said Patrick Zaharako, city engineer. “The Public Works Division is committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for residents, neighborhoods, and businesses. This project will have a lasting and meaningful impact.”

Public meetings will be held in the future as the project continues to develop.

Key partners in this effort include the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission and Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute.