Holiday Service & Tree Lighting

The 39th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at the Baker Street Train Station, located at 221 W. Baker St. in downtown Fort Wayne. This cherished community event is hosted by Stillwater Hospice and provides an opportunity to honor and remember loved ones during the holiday season.

The ceremony will feature guest speakers, a performance by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, and the symbolic lighting of an evergreen tree adorned with twinkling lights to memorialize those who have passed. This meaningful tradition, first held in 1985, coincides with the founding of Stillwater Hospice’s Medicare-supported hospice services. Designed to bring comfort and reflection during the holiday season, the event seeks to inspire memories of loved ones and hope for the future.

Families contributing to the Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting in memory of loved ones help support Stillwater Hospice, a non-profit hospice and palliative care agency. Donations ensure the organization can continue providing compassionate care to individuals facing serious illnesses, regardless of their ability to pay. Stillwater Hospice’s grief support team also extends care to families after the loss of a loved one, offering services such as this ceremony to honor and remember those who have gone before.

Since 1888, Stillwater Hospice has served northeast Indiana, offering expert interdisciplinary care for individuals with serious illnesses and their families. Their mission emphasizes dignity, respect, and alleviating suffering, ensuring quality of life for patients while supporting those who grieve. Grief services are available at no cost to any adult in the community, regardless of whether they had prior involvement with hospice care.

Stillwater Hospice proudly serves the Indiana counties of Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley. For more information about their services or the Holiday Memorial Service, visit Stillwater-Hospice.org.