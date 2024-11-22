Holiday Battery Tips For Electronics

As the holiday season draws near, many of us are shopping for electronic gifts powered by lithium-ion batteries, such as smartphones, tablets, and e-bikes. These devices bring convenience, but it’s crucial to handle their batteries with care to avoid potential safety hazards.

Purchase from trusted sources: Buy electronic devices and batteries from reputable retailers and ensure they are certified by recognized safety testing laboratories.

Follow manufacturer instructions: Always adhere to the guidelines provided for proper storage, usage, and charging to maintain battery safety and performance.

Avoid extreme temperatures: Keep batteries at room temperature, steering clear of environments that are excessively hot or cold.

Charge responsibly: Use the charger included with your device, unplug devices once fully charged, and avoid charging on flammable surfaces like beds or sofas.

Inspect batteries regularly: Stop using any battery that shows signs of damage, such as leaking, swelling, or emitting unusual odors.

In Fort Wayne, residents can take advantage of the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) free household battery recycling program. Improper disposal of batteries can pose environmental and safety risks, so follow these steps to recycle batteries properly:

Tape battery terminals: Cover the ends of each battery with clear tape to prevent fires.

Observe weight limits: You can recycle up to 5 pounds of batteries per month.

Avoid bulk storage: Do not store batteries in bulk, as this increases the risk of fire; handle each battery individually.

Accepted battery types include alkaline, lithium, lithium-ion, and rechargeable batteries. For more information and a list of drop-off locations, visit the ACDEM Household Battery Recycling webpage at allencounty.in.gov/329/Household-Battery-Recycling.

By following these safety and recycling tips, you can enjoy your holiday electronics with peace of mind while protecting the environment.