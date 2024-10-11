Sodalitas Program Makes Community-wide Impact

Bishop Luers High School has once again demonstrated the power of service, faith, and community by dedicating over 625 hours of volunteer work and generating an estimated value of $20,535 in support of various local organizations. Through this year’s Sodalitas Day, students, faculty, and staff joined together to make a positive difference in the lives of those served by these organizations.

The Sodalitas Program, originally created in 2016 by BLHS alumni and Waynedale resident, Megan Ryan, emphasizes service and unity, saw hundreds of students and staff participate in a variety of projects to support and uplift those in need. Sodalitas is a Latin word that means “fellowship” as well as an acronym that explains the purpose of the program: “Serve Others with Dignity As we Love and grow in Integrity and Truth Academically and Spiritually.” The program is a testament to Bishop Luers High School’s commitment to fostering a spirit of giving, compassion, and faith-driven action among its students. Here are the incredible contributions made during this year’s Sodalitas Day:

Little River Wetlands/Eagle Marsh: Bishop Luers volunteers spent 270 hours working on sorting seeds for the organization. Their efforts contributed an estimated $8,900 in value to this essential environmental initiative.

Christ Child Society: In just 60 hours, volunteers sorted and tagged clothes, providing $1,900 worth of support to ensure that families in need have access to essential clothing items. This work directly supports the Christ Child Society’s mission to help children in need.

Animal Care and Control: Volunteers dedicated 110 hours to create cozy cat blankets, ensuring the comfort and warmth of animals awaiting adoption. This work provided an estimated $3,630 in value to the shelter, supporting their mission of caring for animals in need.

Rescue Mission and Honor Flight: Students spent 110 hours making heartfelt cards for those experiencing homelessness and for veterans who have served our country. These cards, valued at $3,630, bring joy, encouragement, and a reminder of gratitude to those individuals facing challenging times.

Catholic Charities Refugee Simulation: To raise awareness about the challenges faced by refugees, Bishop Luers participated in a simulation exercise. This experience involved 75 hours of engagement and contributed an estimated $2,475 in value, aiding Catholic Charities in its mission to support and educate on the plight of refugees.

Total Impact: Over 625 hours of service and $20,535 in estimated contributions to local organizations.

“Today was a powerful demonstration of the impact our students can have when they come together with purpose, compassion, and a desire to serve others,” said Scott Kreiger, Principal of Bishop Luers High School. “The Sodalitas In-Service is more than just a day of service; it’s an opportunity for our students to live out their faith in action and make a real difference in our community.”

Bishop Luers High School is proud to support these outstanding organizations and is committed to continuing the tradition of service, leadership, and faith that define the Sodalitas Program. The school extends its gratitude to all students, faculty, staff, and community partners who contributed to this year’s success.

For more information about the Sodalitas Program or Bishop Luers High School, please visit BishopLuers.org.

Bishop Luers High School is a Catholic secondary education committed to providing an education rooted in faith, service, and academic excellence while fostering an environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and spiritually. The school strives to develop well-rounded individuals who are prepared to lead and serve in their communities with compassion, integrity, and a commitment to the values of Christ. To learn more, visit our website at BishopLuers.org.