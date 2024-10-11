Join In Fall Fun At ‘Howl-O-Walkoween’

Held on Saturday, October 19th at the Promenade Park Pavilion located in beautiful downtown Fort Wayne, Howl-O-Walkoween features a pet costume contest, a costume parade through Promenade Park, raffle prizes, pet portraits by Wild Paws Photography, several vendors, food trucks and more!

The costume contest check-in opens at 1 p.m. and the judging begins at 2 p.m. sharp! The registration fee for the pet and family costume contest is $30 for adults, $10 for children 17 and under, and $60 for a family four pack. Same-day registration will be available at the event as well. Can’t attend but want to enter your pet into the People’s Choice costume contest? Enter a picture of your pet in costume for a chance to win at: gogophotocontest.com/howl2024

Every dollar raised through Howl-O-Walkoween directly supports Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s Humane Education youth programs and community outreach. These programs touch the lives of over 2,500 children in our community each year, teaching them the values of kindness, empathy, and compassion toward animals and the people who love them. By reaching young minds early, they aim to reduce animal cruelty and neglect and foster a kinder future for both people and animals.

To reinforce the importance of awareness around ending animal cruelty and neglect, FWACC honors an animal each year that was affected by cruelty but has turned around for the better. This year’s Dog of Honor is Jack. Unfortunately, in February Jack was shot multiple times in his paws by an unkind person who left him abandoned, to suffer. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan called 911 and an officer placed a tourniquet on him and rushed him to Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital. Jack was stabilized and brought to FWACC to receive additional care. Two of Jack’s toes were amputated, but he healed quickly and continued being his sweet, fun-loving self throughout his journey. Jack was adopted by a wonderful family and is now loved and cherished.

To register for the event, learn about the costume contest categories, or read more about Jack’s story visit our website at FWACC.org.