Fort Wayne Celebrates 230 Years!

The 230th Anniversary of the establishment of the city of Fort Wayne is on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, and a local group is planning a celebration for this momentous occasion.

The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization, Inc. (“GMAWO”), a nonprofit group dedicated to “enhancing area education about relevant history”, is holding an event at the intersection of Berry and Clay Streets in Fort Wayne between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on that date. That location was chosen because it is near the site of the first fort, which was built by what is now the United States Army, known at the time as the “Legion of the United States”, under the command of Major General Anthony Wayne. That first fort was completed on October 17, 1794 near what was then the Miami village of “Kekionga” at the confluence of Fort Wayne’s three rivers, and the Fort was dedicated on October 22, 1794. The city of Fort Wayne, named in Major General Wayne’s honor, was thus founded on October 22, 1794, so the upcoming event may be known as Fort Wayne’s “Founder’s Day”. The GMAWO is also being joined by the Sons of the American Revolution (“SAR”) and Settlers, Inc., two other nonprofit groups that regularly mark local history, as hosts of the event.

The celebratory event will feature music, food trucks, exhibits, and addresses by local dignitaries. The GMAWO is also inviting local and area living historians to appear in costume, with attire centering on the “circa 1794” (post-Revolutionary War) period.

“We’re inviting the entire community to come out and enjoy the celebration,” said GMAWO Founder and Chairman J. Michael Loomis. “It is important that we recognize and understand our local history, and the founding of our city is a key milestone for all of us that we should happily observe,” Loomis added.

For further information, contact Mike Loomis at (260) 452-7782 or mike@loomislaw.net.