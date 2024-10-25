Local Food System Conference To Be Held At Electric Works

The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network will host Nourishing our Community with our Local Food System on Tuesday, October 29 from 8:30am to 1:00pm at the Don Wolf Conference Center at Do it Best headquarters at Electric Works in Fort Wayne. The free half-day conference will inform and inspire community leaders and members how together we can grow community health and wealth through food.

The Keynote Speaker is Kate Krauss, Executive Director of Fair Food Network, whose national leadership in nutrition incentives and food system impact investing has strengthened community food systems across the country. She will share the impactful work and inspiring story of the Fair Food Network and their belief that when we start with food, so much is possible: collaborative solutions, vibrant communities, and new paths forward as we grow a more equitable, resilient food economy.

“This event will feature Panel Discussions with Q&A with state leaders, local experts and community members working in three key impact areas of our community food system: 1) Food Is Medicine, 2) Food Insecurity and 3) Farm to School”, explains Janet Katz, Founding Director of the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network. “Our Planning Committee has brought together leaders working on food systems policy, as well as local producers and program participants who will discuss the role and value of a resilient local food system in nourishing our community.”

The conference will conclude with discussions over lunch about actions attendees can take to build a resilient local food system to nourish our community. A box lunch featuring ingredients from local farms will be provided. An optional tour of the Fort Wayne Community School’s Amp Lab at Electric Works will be offered after lunch.

This event is made possible with generous support from the Indiana Department of Health, through a Regional Food System Partnerships grant from the USDA. Full details and registration for this free event are available on Eventbrite at: eventbrite.com/e/nourishing-our-community-with-our-local-food-system-tickets-1013723944607