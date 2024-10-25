Halloween, Help & Hope – Voice Of The Township

We’ve had some beautiful fall weather in Fort Wayne this year. For many of us this is a favorite time of the year, when temperatures cool, the winds pick up and the leaves change to their most stunning colors. Of course, the shorter days and colder weather are a reminder that winter is coming, and that can be worrisome or even depressing to some people.

As a kind of last hurrah before winter sets in, we annually celebrate the festival of Halloween on the last day of October. Much like Mardi Gras in the spring, which is a carnival of merrymaking before Lent, Halloween—originally All Hallows’ Eve—is a festival of masquerades, parties, ‘trick or treat,’ and other excitement the night before the solemn religious feast of All Saints Day on November 1st followed by All Souls Day, a day of remembrance for the faithful departed. Both Mardi Gras and Halloween are parties of comfort and release before darker and more serious days set in.

Another way of dealing with the stress of the coming winter season, is to realize that no one needs to feel alone. As we like to remind everyone, Indiana has a township government system that helps provide a safety net by offering temporary financial assistance and guidance in economical living. State law charges the township trustees with helping those who need it with life’s necessities such as food, shelter, essential utility services, clothing, medical care, and burial. If you find yourself in need of help with basic necessities, you should reach out for assistance and not wait for a financial emergency such as a utility shut-off or an eviction notice.

Not only are we here with financial assistance but we can connect you with other resources to help get you through a rough patch. Our diverse staff is made up of people who are uniquely positioned to understand what it’s like to go through tough times, and they are trained and experienced to know where to find help for all kinds of situations that people find themselves in—from food and clothing banks to energy assistance and help with housing. The township trustee office should be the first place you try if you are looking for help with basic necessities. If we can’t help you, chances are we know who can.

Election Day and the end of daylight-saving time for 2024 are quickly approaching. The twice-annual changing of the clocks will happen on Sunday, Nov. 3 as we “fall back” an hour, a tradition that is observed by most, but not all Americans (Arizona and Hawaii are two states that do not). The opposite will happen in March as daylight-saving time begins in 2025 with clocks “springing forward” an hour.

And Tuesday, November 5th, is Election Day when all eligible citizens can exercise their right to choose their government leaders. Voting is one of those activities that can give us a sense of control over our lives. Vote early or go to the polls on November 5th—but by all means, vote!

As we gear up for winter with all of our fun fall celebrations like Halloween, remember that even if life is sometimes a little scary, nobody need feel that they must weather the storm alone. We here at the trustee’s office want to help anyone in our township who needs it. Keep that in mind.