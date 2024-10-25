Poppin’ Johnnies – The Early Deere Tractor: The History of Ordinary Things

In 1892, John Froelich of Girard, Iowa, introduced the pioneering 2-cylinder gas powered tractor engine capable of propelling the tractor forward and backward. Previously, steam-powered engines were used, but they were heavy, hard to maneuver, and a constant fire hazard. The Froelich general-purpose tractor had pulling power; thus, the horse drawn farm equipment could be readily attached to this more reliable tractor. In 1894, Froelich and eight investors formed the Waterloo Gasoline Traction Engine Co. of Waterloo, Iowa. They used Froelich’s 2-cylinder design to build the “Waterloo Boy” which was released in 1914.

Deere & Company started out in the 1830s with the John Deere steel plow. They diversified into other implements with the John Deere grain binder in 1910 and the pull-type small grain combine in 1927. Deere bought the patent for the “Hooverizer,” an all-steel threshing machine from the Wagner-Langermo Co. in 1929.

Deere had been looking for a farm tractor to round out its equipment line. In 1918, Deere & Company bought out the Waterloo Gasoline Company and hired Froelich on the Deere production line. They sold 5,634 tractors in the first year. The characteristic sound of the 2-cylinder engine gave birth to the nickname Poppin’ Johnnies. It is written that the wives of “Johnny Poppers” could hear the tractor idling down for the trip home for lunch and could judge their cooking time accordingly.

Deere made improvements to the Waterloo Boy and marketed them until 1923 when they introduced the John Deere Model D tractor which remained in production until 1953.

With the arrival of the New Generation of power tractors in 1960, John Deere entered a new era in its history. The Poppin’ Johnnies were replaced by 4- and 6- cylinder modern machines. The greatest mechanical achievement was the introduction of a tractor hydraulic system capable of delivering 20 gallons a minute at 2,000 psi. Previously, conventional gear pumps of this period could only maintain 1,000 psi. The closed-center system provided power on demand to power steering, brakes, the 3-point hitch and remote cylinders.

The tractor’s work capacity had expanded, and with that “time in the seat” increased as well. Deere had used a simple cast metal seat. “Ol’ Sam,” the employee with the biggest fanny at the Waterloo plant, was asked to sit in plaster of Paris. From this cast, the “one size fits all” seat was created. Deere wanted the most comfortable seat ever made for the New Generation tractor. They consulted with a human posture specialist, Dr. Janet Travell. After watching drivers of multiple weights and on various terrains, she added a seat backrest in two levels and new armrests. The new seat design was firmer under the pelvic bones and softer under the driver’s thighs. She was also responsible for the spring-loaded seat with a lever so the driver could adjust the seat spring’s tension to match his or her weight and preference. Initially, this was a $50 deluxe seat option, but the seat was so popular that it quickly became a standard feature.

In 1848 the company moved from Grand Detour, IL to its current world headquarters in Moline, IL. This offered the advantage of waterpower, coal, and cheaper transportation options. Today, Deere & Company, doing business as John Deere, manufactures agricultural machinery, heavy equipment, forestry machinery, diesel engines and more. Johnny Popper has come a long way in 100 years.