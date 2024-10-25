Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Halloween Poem

David Sowards

by local poet, David Sowards

Little creatures prowl on beggar’s night.
Looking to cause their neighbor’s fright.
In quest of candy, they want to eat.
They knock on doors and go, “trick or treat!”
Cowboys, movie stars, and mummies.
Look for goodies to feed their tummies.
Witches, ghosts, and little vampires.
Dance in costumes around bonfires.
Monsters and superheroes go door to door.
Collect their goods and look for more.
Adults stand by with the candy.
By the door, so it’s handy.
Zombies groan, villains prowl.
Princesses dance, werewolves howl.
They get some chocolate bars.
Look both ways, watch out for cars.
Small figures walking in the dark.
With their treats, through the park.
The strangest time you’ve ever seen.
This holiday called Halloween.

