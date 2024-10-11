Community Harvest Raises Funds For Those Impacted By Hurricane Helene

Community Harvest Food Bank would like to share an update on the impacts of Hurricane Helene on our friends and neighbors to the southeast. Our fellow Feeding America member food banks along with the communities they serve have been impacted, including those located in the states of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. MANNA FoodBank in Asheville, NC has lost its facility and entire supply due to flooding.

As part of the disaster relief efforts, Community Harvest Food Bank is asking our northeast Indiana friends to consider donating to food and supply relief efforts, the funding from which will be sent to the regional food banks in these areas. These donations will allow them to serve the communities affected by the extreme flooding, drinking water shortages, hunger, loss of roads and highways, injuries, and other damages.

By visiting communityharvest.org/helene and making a donation, 100% of monetary contributions will be sent directly to the food banks located in these states. Our hearts go out to all those who have lost their loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. We want to do our part by sending emergency funding to those on the ground in the area and providing aid to the victims of Hurricane Helene.

