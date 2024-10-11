Avalon, Fire Dept. Supplies Water To Hurricane Victims

Avalon Church partnered with the local Southwest Fire Department to collect bottled water to be taken down to Marshall, North Carolina to supply 9 local fire houses that were severely impacted and damaged by the storm. It is estimated that this community will be living off donated bottled water for the next year while their local infrastructures are being restored and rebuilt.

Pastor K. Paul Maurer proposed a challenge during Avalon Church’s Sunday morning service on October 6, asking people to not go home after church, but to go directly to get bottled water and bring it back. This collection will help supply Marshall, North Carolina while they recover from storm damage.

“We are honored to help in any way we can. Through our partnership with the Southwest Fire Department, we have found an amazing way to serve the first responders of Marshall, North Carolina,” shared Maurer. “Our prayer is that we will continue to hear of ways we can serve in these relief efforts, and we want to direct everyone to our website to find out specific ways to help beyond donating water.”

After partnering with local churches, Avalon, The Chapel, and Pathway Community Church, there were over 4,000 cases of bottled water collected to be sent to Asheville, NC! On Thursday, October 10, a large team of eager volunteers from around the community met at Avalon Church at 1212 Lower Huntington Road to load the water onto trailers, trucks, and SUVs to transport it to Southwest Fire Station #4, then it will be delivered to Asheville, NC. Avalon Church has set up a webpage to direct those interested to serve in multiple ways. You can visit the website at avalonmc.com/DisasterRelief.