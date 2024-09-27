Literacy Alliance Honored By DWD As ‘Program Of Excellence’

Recently, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development notified 21 adult education programs across the state of their designation as a Program of Excellence. DWD started this designation in 2022-23 to recognize adult education programs that meet multiple state and federal metrics around student academic achievement, enrollment, partnering with employers, offering high-demand wage training, and high school equivalencies earned.

The Literacy Alliance has earned this designation for the first time. Allen, Adams, and Wells Counties experience the positive impact of adult education success through increased economic activity and workforce participation of students who are upskilled through career training and foundational education credential. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates the average yearly wage increase of earning a high school credential at $8,400. The high school credential also provides access to postsecondary education or training, which further increases Hoosier employment and economic opportunities.

DWD Commissioner, Richard Paulk, recognizes the critical work a local adult education program contributes to the state, “Indiana continues to excel as a state, leading the nation in student outcomes for the past six years, due to the hard work, dedication, and innovative practices being implemented at the program level in communities every day.”

All programs will be recognized by DWD Adult Education leadership at the Indiana Association and of Adult and Continuing Education award ceremony on October 3, 2024.

Melinda Haines, TLA’s chief executive officer, experiences firsthand the impact adult education services can have on adults.



“We have an amazing team of educators at The Literacy Alliance who work hard every day to make an impact on the adult learners in our community. Our staff are experts at providing high school equivalency preparation, English language learning, and adult basic education instruction that empowers adult learners to improve their personal and professional lives, leading to higher incomes and increased job opportunities that strengthen our community.”

Indiana Adult Education enrolled more than 25,000 adult students across the state in the most recent program year and is a national leader in student achievement, high school equivalency diplomas earned, career certifications, and employer-based education. For more information on Indiana Adult Education, please visit in.gov/dwd/career-training-adult-ed/adult-ed/amplifyae/.