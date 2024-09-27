Hoosier Voter Registration Now Exceeds 90%

Indiana Secretary of State, Diego Morales, is pleased to announce that over 90% of eligible Hoosiers are registered to vote and that Indiana’s voter registration rate continues to grow leading to the November 5th General Election. More than 4.7 million Hoosiers are registered to vote. Since taking office, the Secretary Morales administration has been highly active promoting voter registration throughout the state as record voter registration and voter turnout numbers are anticipated for November.

Secretary Morales invites all Hoosiers to take part by visiting IndianaVoters.com. Hoosiers can check or update their voter registration status or register to vote on the spot. Secretary Morales is calling for every eligible Hoosier to take action and register to vote.

As a part of his ongoing efforts to ensure safe, secure, efficient, and accessible elections, Secretary Morales, and his team have blanketed the state with voter registration efforts. With the 2024 General Election quickly approaching, the Secretary of State’s Office is working diligently to encourage every eligible Hoosier to register to vote. Hoosiers can check their registration status, update their information, or register to vote for the first time at the IndianaVoters.com website. Hoosiers can also register to vote at their County Clerks’s office.

Office staff will be registering eligible Hoosiers at multiple locations across the state through the registration deadline which is October 7th.

“As Chief Election Officer, I work tirelessly every day to encourage every eligible Hoosier to register to vote. I want to remind Hoosiers to check and make sure they are registered. It’s especially exciting to see our younger generation getting involved in the election process. We are less than 50 days away from the General Election and now is the time to make sure you are registered,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

For more information on voter registration visit IndianaVoters.com or contact the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office: sos.IN.gov