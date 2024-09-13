“I Voted” Sticker Design Contest

The Indiana Secretary of State is excited to invite young Hoosiers to participate in the I Voted Sticker Contest, an opportunity for children across the state to get involved in the election process. This contest encourages creativity and civic engagement by challenging students to design “I Voted” stickers that will be handed out to voters at polls in November.

How to Enter: The contest is open to all Indiana students. Participants must agree to the official rules and submit their design via email (sticker@sos.in.gov ) or on a printed official entry form sent in by mail. Submissions for the contest are due by September 30, 2024.

Mailing Address:

Indiana Secretary of State

I Voted Sticker Competition

200 W. Washington Street, Room 201

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Judging: The submissions will be judged by a panel, including agency staff and Secretary Morales’ wife, who is an artist and a supporter of youth engagement.

The competition will be divided into three groups based on grade level: Kindergarten – 3rd Grade, 4th Grade – 8th Grade, and 9th Grade – 12th Grade.

“Our “I Voted” sticker is a symbol of pride for young Hoosiers to get involved in the election process. By inviting children to design stickers, we’re not only encouraging their creativity, also helping them learn about the importance of voting and civic engagement at a young age. I encourage parents and teachers to spread the word about the contest. I can’t wait to see the sticker designs Hoosier kids create!” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

The 1st Place winning design from each grade level will be featured on stickers distributed to voters on Election Day, November 5. 1st Place Winners will be invited to meet with Secretary Morales in the Statehouse. 2nd and 3rd Place Winners from each grade level will receive social media recognition and be featured on the Indiana Secretary of State’s website. All winners will receive a certificate.

For more details on the contest and guidelines visit the Indiana Secretary of State’s website. Only one entry per student is permitted.